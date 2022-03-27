First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 330,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,421. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.
