First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYC remained flat at $$68.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,380. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 237,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

