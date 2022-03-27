First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.64.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.