Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 403,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 681,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$46.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
