Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating) fell 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 403,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 681,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$46.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fission 3.0 Company Profile

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

