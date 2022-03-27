Fission 3.0 (CVE:FUU) Trading Down 3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 403,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 681,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a market cap of C$46.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company has a current ratio of 39.69, a quick ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.
Fission 3.0 Company Profile (CVE:FUU)
