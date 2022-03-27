Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 613,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $183.08. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.44 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

