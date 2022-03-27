Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Up 716.7% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,949. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

