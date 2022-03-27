FLC Capital Advisors Invests $201,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.