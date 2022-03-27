FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

