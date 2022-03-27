FLC Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

