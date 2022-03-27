Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FLNC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

