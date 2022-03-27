Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $1.60

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Flux has a market cap of $368.48 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.64 or 0.00447276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00093711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,835,855 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.