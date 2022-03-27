Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 61,902,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,658,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

