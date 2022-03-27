Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS opened at $77.60 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

