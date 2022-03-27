Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Forward Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.