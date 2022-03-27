Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.07

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.07. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,223 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.
About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)
