Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

