Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.74. 268,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.