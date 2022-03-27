Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 2,527,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

