Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €83.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of FME stock opened at €60.12 ($66.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.69. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($78.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

