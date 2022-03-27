Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,023.75 ($13.48).

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 712.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 813.34.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

