Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.36

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 35589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
