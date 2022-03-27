fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $238.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.96 million to $239.92 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,999,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

