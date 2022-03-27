Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 22,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,994. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

