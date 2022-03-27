Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $35.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $833.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

