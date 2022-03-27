FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. 485,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
