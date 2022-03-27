FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,026,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,148. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

