FundX Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

FundX Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 695,859 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,469,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,167,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,195,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,985. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.91. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

