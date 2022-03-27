FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arkema S.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arkema in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2024 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.34.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

