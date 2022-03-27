FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

NVZMY opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.61. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

