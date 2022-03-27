Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,261,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after buying an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,850,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

