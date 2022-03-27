Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS opened at $6.10 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.