Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of GEOS opened at $6.10 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.
In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.