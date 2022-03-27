Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter.

TSE GVC opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. Glacier Media has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.59.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,325,413.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.