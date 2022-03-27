Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Shares of GLAPF remained flat at $$12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

