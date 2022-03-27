Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

GMED stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.90 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.96.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.