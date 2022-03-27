Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

PANW opened at $622.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.93. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.72 and a 1 year high of $622.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

