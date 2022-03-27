Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $450,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $113.64 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

