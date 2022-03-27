Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

