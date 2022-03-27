Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Down 53.0% in March

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTPA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Gores Technology Partners has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

