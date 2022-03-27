Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, an increase of 468.1% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,416. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

