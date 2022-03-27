Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

DIAL opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

