Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $22.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $228.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

