Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.96. The company has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.