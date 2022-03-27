Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 628 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of PLD opened at $157.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

