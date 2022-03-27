Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 890 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.