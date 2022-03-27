GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
GREE stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.28.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
