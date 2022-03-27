Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $20.66. 487,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

