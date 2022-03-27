Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.

GPRE opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

