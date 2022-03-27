Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.91.
GPRE opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.