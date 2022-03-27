Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GREE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $8.21 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

