Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GTEC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation operates as developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

